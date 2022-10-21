CHICAGO – It might be something for the birds, but it could end up causing harm to homeowners.

That’s why a version of a bird bath is being recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission this week

Birds Choice Hanging and Pole-Mounted Acrylic Bird Baths have been recalled due to a fire hazard. This includes the clear version along with the ones that are red or yellow.

Per the CPSC, when sunlight goes through the bird bath’s acrylic surfaces and goes on wood surfaces it can overheat, which could create a fire hazard. There have been two reports of decks or siding “overheating, smoking, fire and scorching,” but no injuries have been reported.

Backyard Nature Products is offering a full refund for the bird bath.

Here are the product affected by the recall:

AAP206 Clear Pole Mounted Bird Bath 789453960030 AAP214 Red Pole Mounted Bird Bath 789453960047 AAP216 Yellow Pole Mounted Bird Bath 789453960054 AAH206 Clear Hanging Bird Bath 789453960009 AAH214 Red Hanging Bird Bath 789453960016 AAH216 Yellow Hanging Bird Bath 789453960023

For more information on the product’s recall, click here.