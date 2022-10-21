CHICAGO – It might be something for the birds, but it could end up causing harm to homeowners.
That’s why a version of a bird bath is being recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission this week
Birds Choice Hanging and Pole-Mounted Acrylic Bird Baths have been recalled due to a fire hazard. This includes the clear version along with the ones that are red or yellow.
Per the CPSC, when sunlight goes through the bird bath’s acrylic surfaces and goes on wood surfaces it can overheat, which could create a fire hazard. There have been two reports of decks or siding “overheating, smoking, fire and scorching,” but no injuries have been reported.
Backyard Nature Products is offering a full refund for the bird bath.
Here are the product affected by the recall:
|AAP206
|Clear Pole Mounted Bird Bath
|789453960030
|AAP214
|Red Pole Mounted Bird Bath
|789453960047
|AAP216
|Yellow Pole Mounted Bird Bath
|789453960054
|AAH206
|Clear Hanging Bird Bath
|789453960009
|AAH214
|Red Hanging Bird Bath
|789453960016
|AAH216
|Yellow Hanging Bird Bath
|789453960023
For more information on the product’s recall, click here.