CHICAGO — About 19,000 bicycles have been recalled due to fall and injury hazards.

About 19,000 Specialized Sirrus X 3.0 and 4.0 bicycles from years 2021 and 2022 were recalled because the crank arm can disengage and cause the bike rider to lose control, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

The company has received 30 reports of the crank arm disengaging. No injuries were reported.

“Sirrus” or “Sirrus X” is printed on the top tube of the bicycle and the model name is written on the seatstay of the bicycle.

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact their nearest authorized Specialized Bicycle Components retailer for a free repair. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly.

About 36,000 bikes were previously recalled September 2020.

For more information visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.