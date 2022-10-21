The TJX companies are recalling 108,000 baby blankets due to choking, entrapment and strangulation hazards.

The recall involves Mittal International chenille weave baby blankets sold in multiple colors with a “Made in India” hangtag with an elephant design. The blankets have fringe around the edges and measure about 32 inches by 40 inches.

According to the recall alert, the threads in the blankets can come loose and detach posing choking, entrapment and strangulation hazards.

“MITTAL INTERNATIONAL” and one of the following style numbers are printed on a sewn-in label: BSKTCREAM, BSKTCRM, BSKTIVO, BSKTIVRB, BSKTLAV, BSKTMGRY, BSKTMINT, BSKTOCHR, BSKT-OCHRE, BSKTRSMK, BSKT-SAGE, BSKTSPA, BSKTSLVR, BSKTTERRA, MI-B1, MI-B2, MI-B3, MI-B4, MI-BSK-223BL, MI-BSK-223BM, MI-BSK-227M, MI-BSK-237L, MI-BSK-240L, MI-BSK-240M, MI-BLUSH, MIBLUSH, MI-PBLUE, MI-NAT, MI-OCHRE, MIDMINT, MI-DMINT, MIPBLUE, MI-TAUPE, MITAUPE. “MADE IN INDIA” is printed on the bottom sewn-in label.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blankets and return them to any HomeGoods, Marshalls or T.J. Maxx store for their choice of a full refund or store credit.

For more information, go to: www.cpsc.gov/Recalls