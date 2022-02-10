AllMeInGeld recall children’s nightgowns sold on Amazon.com due to burn hazard

AllMeInGeld is recalling its children’s nightgowns due to a violation of federal flammability standards, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

The nightgowns, exclusively sold on Amazon.com, were available in three styles: long-sleeved, short-sleeved and long-sleeved with a matching doll nightgown.

The company said consumers should immediately stop using the product. Anyone who purchased the nightgown through Amazon.com will be contacted through its messaging platform and provided prepaid mailers to return for a full refund.

For more information, go to: www.cpsc.gov