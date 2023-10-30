CHICAGO — An item that’s sold at Walmart and intended for children is being recalled by the store this week.

This involves the Dorel Juvenile Group’s Cosco Jump, Spin, and Play Activity Center, which has had incidents of the straps detaching or breaking when a child is inside, creating a fall and injury hazard.

It involves the activity centers with model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML, coming in pink and blue colors. They were sold at Walmart stores and www.walmart.com from November 2020 through October 2023.

This comes after there were 141 reports of the straps detaching or breaking, resulting in 38 minor injuries involving bumps, bruises, and scratches.

Those who own one should stop using them immediately and contact Dorel for a replacement. In order to get that replacement, the company is asking consumers to cut through the straps of the activity center and then send a photo of that to them.

