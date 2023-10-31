CHICAGO — A brand of pet food is issuing a recall due to a Salmonella risk.

Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling three lots of their Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula. This comes after a third-party company’s random sampling found three lots that tested positive for Salmonella.

No human or pet illnesses have been reported so far and there are no other products included in the recall.

Here are the lot number for the recall.

1000016890 – 5-pound bag – 6/12/2024

1000016891 – 15-pound bag – 6/12/2024

1000016892 – 40-pound bag – 6/12/2024

Retailers and distributors are asked to immediately pull recalled bags from their shelves while consumer are asked to destroy the food in a way that cannot be accessed by children, pets and wildlife.

People with questions can contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at info@mapf.com or 1-888-428-7544 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday.

More on the recall can be found here.