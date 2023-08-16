(WHTM) – More than 1 million dehumidifiers are being recalled after 23 fires were reported.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall impacts 42 models of dehumidifiers with the brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze. They were manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014. Approximately 1,560,000 units are impacted by the recall.

The CPSC says there have been 688 incidents of overheating and $168,000 in property damage connected to the dehumidifiers.

The brand name and pint capacity are printed on the back, front or side of the unit and the model number is on a sticker. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic.

Kenmore

Model numberCapacity
407.5353031030-pint
407.5355031050-pint
407.5357031070-pint
407.5357131070-pint

GE

Model numberCapacity
ADEH50LPQ150-pint
ADEH50LQQ150-pint
ADEH50LRL150-pint
ADEL30LRQ130-pint
ADEL50LRL150-pint
ADEL70LRL170-pint
ADER30LPQ130-pint
ADER30LQQ130-pint
ADER40LPQ140-pint
ADER40LQQ140-pint
ADER50LPQ150-pint
ADER50LQQ150-pint
ADER50LRL150-pint
ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14)50-pint
ADER65LPQ165-pint
ADER65LQQ165-pint
ADER70LRL170-pint
ADEW30LPQ130-pint
ADEW30LQQ130-pint
ADEW50LPQ150-pint
ADEW50LQQ150-pint
ADEW50LRL150-pint
ADEW65LPQ165-pint
ADEW65LQQ165-pint
ADEW70LRL170-pint

SoleusAir

Model numberCapacity
GL-DEH-45F-2Q345-pint
GL-DEH-70EIP-6L370-pint
GL-DEH-70F-2L370-pint
GM-DEH-30M-1Q330-pint
GM-DEH-45-1Q345-pint
GM-DEH-70-1L370-pint
SG-DEH-25-425-pint
SG-DEH-30E-1Q330-pint
SG-DEH-45E-1Q345-pint
SG-DEH-70E-1L370-pint
SG-DEH-70E-2L370-pint

Seabreeze

DH470SB70-pint

Norpole

NPDH30PG-130-pint

The affected dehumidifiers were sold between 2011 and 2014 at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menards, Sam’s Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores nationwide.

Consumers should immediately stop using the dehumidifiers, unplug them, and contact Gree to receive a refund. Those who contact the manufacturer will be signed up for a waitlist and will be contacted in 6-8 weeks with information on how to register for the recall.