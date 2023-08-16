Raising Cane’s restaurant sign at their Joplin, Missouri location on Rangeline Road and the intersection of 13th Street.

CHICAGO — Raising Cane’s announced that they are donating 15% of profits Thursday to aid a Maui-based shelter.

All of their restaurants are donating the profits.

The funds will go to help the Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center (KHAKO). They will also be used in the rebuilding efforts of the shelters which was a 78-unit housing center that was completely lost in the fire.

Federal officials sent a mobile morgue with coroners, pathologists and technicians to Hawaii to help identify those killed in the wildfire that all but incinerated Lahaina a week ago.

At least 106 people have been killed at this time.