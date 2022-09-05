GENEVA, Ill. — For the seventh time in a little over a year, west suburban Geneva suffered from an ugly act of vandalism after someone defaced a fire hydrant in rainbow colors supporting LGBTQ rights.

Caleb Anderson with Belong Fox Valley says the community is looking for ways to counteract the hate.

“Every time you vandalize it, we’re going to mobilize,” Anderson said.

Kylie Peters, also with Belong Fox Valley, says donations will be accepted and given to the Trevor Project in response.

“This gives us the opportunity to show that we’re here and we won’t be ignored,” Peters said.

Belong Fox Valley is a local community group promoting inclusive and affirming spaces where the LGBTQ community can feel safe. Members say they participated in a city-approved project to beautify fire hydrants across Geneva. A fire hydrant at State and Kirk roads, bearing rainbow colors, was defaced multiple times with swastikas and other hateful imagery & language.

On Monday, 16-year-old Luca Colburn was among the many who helped repaint the defaced hydrant.

“Let people live,” Colburn said. “It really shows that there is a community and the community will always stand up for each other and that nobody is standing alone.”