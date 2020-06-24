Racist graffiti targeting Mayor Lightfoot found in Avondale

CHICAGO — Racist graffiti was found in the city’s Avondale neighborhood that targeted Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

A neighborhood resident, Eric Jaclicic, walking his dog on Tueday at Parkview Park at west School Street and Avers Avenue saw a hateful and racist message near the entrance. Jaclicic said the message mentioned Lightfoot and used the N word.

The message was quickly removed, but still shocking and upsetting for those who saw it.

Jaglicic took video of the message and said he reported the incident to 30th Ward Ald. Ariel Rebroyas’s office.

WGN reached out to the alderman, who said the following:



“I was in awe when I found out. I called the mayor’s office to let them know. it’s shocking with everything that’s going on today. It’s terribly upsetting and we don’t need this at this time.”

By mid-day the alderman said the Chicago Park District had removed the graffiti.

The man who discovered it saying at a time when the national conversation is focused on racial justice, something like this is even more painful to see.



Ald. Rebroyas said he would also like a police report filed.