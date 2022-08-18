CHICAGO — The teen girl at the center of R. Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial took the witness stand for the first time Thursday, testifying in Chicago’s federal courthouse that she engaged in sex acts with Kelly “hundreds” of times while she was between the ages of 15 and 18.

Now 37 years old, the woman identified only as “Jane” told jurors that she was first introduced to Kelly by her aunt in the mid-1990s when she was 13 years old. Her aunt, she said, was a musical artist as well and was romantically linked to Kelly at the time.

That same aunt later told “Jane” that she should ask Kelly to be her “godfather,” and “Jane” testified that Kelly started making sexual advances toward her just weeks later.

While speaking on the phone, Kelly asked “Jane” what color her underwear was and he told her that he was pleasuring himself, “Jane” testified. Phone sex soon escalated to physical touching, she said.

“Were you meeting up so you could engage in these sex acts?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeannice Appenteng asked during direct examination.

“Yes,” Jane, sporting long blonde braids and wearing a white sport coat, responded.

“Jane” was the girl allegedly seen in the tape at the center of Kelly’s 2008 child pornography case, in which he was ultimately acquitted. She did not testify in that case. Prosecutors in the current case said that jurors will be shown clips of three videos that allegedly show Kelly engaging in sex acts with “Jane.” Those videos could be shown as soon as Thursday.

“Jane” is one of several witnesses who will deliver testimony under a pseudonym. U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber also instructed the two courtroom sketch artists to not draw “Jane’s” face.

The testimony from “Jane” came on the fourth day of Kelly’s federal child pornography trial. A federal grand jury in Chicago indicted Kelly, 55, on 13 counts in July 2019, accusing him of producing and receiving child pornography, while also enticing minors to engage in illegal sexual activity.

The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling singer — who has remained in law enforcement custody since his 2019 arrest — was initially charged with sexually abusing five minors, though a superseding indictment in 2020 added a sixth alleged victim. Two of Kelly’s former employees were charged with him in the federal Chicago case: Derrel McDavid and Milton “June” Brown. Both are charged with one count of conspiracy to receive child pornography, while McDavid also faces two counts of receiving child pornography and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Prosecutors allege Kelly and those in his inner circle paid out hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years in an effort to track down video tapes that Kelly made that allegedly show him engaging in sexual activity with underage victims.

Earlier this year, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a federal judge in Brooklyn after he was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering.