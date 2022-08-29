CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors in Chicago are expected to conclude their case this week in the child pornography trial of disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly.

Trial testimony is set to resume Monday morning, and federal prosecutors last week told U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber that they expect to finish presenting their case by Friday.

Over the first two weeks of the trial, several witnesses for the prosecution have testified that Kelly’s former business manager and accountant, Derrel McDavid, paid out hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of an effort to recover tapes that allegedly showed the singer engaging in sex acts with minors.

A federal grand jury in Chicago indicted Kelly, 55, on 13 counts in July 2019, accusing him of producing and receiving child pornography, while also enticing minors to engage in illegal sexual activity. Earlier this year, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a federal judge in Brooklyn after he was found guilty of racketeering.

McDavid and Milton Brown, Kelly’s two co-defendants and two of the singer’s former employees, are charged with one count of conspiracy to receive child pornography, while McDavid also faces two counts of receiving child pornography and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.