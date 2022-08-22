CHICAGO — Testimony is set to resume Monday morning as the federal child pornography trial of disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly enters its second week.

On Friday, jurors were shown 17 video clips that, prosecutors say, depicted Kelly engaging in sex acts with a 14-year-old girl — his “goddaughter,” the prosecution’s star witness. The videos were allegedly created in the late 1990s when Kelly was in his early 30s.

On several occasions, both Kelly and the female were heard in the videos referring to her body parts as “14-years-old.”

The teen girl allegedly seen in the videos — identified in court only as “Jane” — testified at length last week that she and Kelly engaged in sex acts “hundreds” of times when she was a minor.

Kelly’s attorneys have not directly disputed that it was Kelly in the videos.

Kelly’s lead defense attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, told reporters Friday that prosecutors may call “Jane’s” mother to testify Monday.

A federal grand jury in Chicago indicted Kelly, 55, on 13 counts in July 2019, accusing him of producing and receiving child pornography, while also enticing minors to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Earlier this year, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a federal judge in Brooklyn after he was found guilty of racketeering.

The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling singer — who has remained in law enforcement custody since his 2019 arrest — was initially charged with sexually abusing five minors, though a superseding indictment in 2020 added a sixth alleged victim.

Two of Kelly’s former employees were charged with him in the federal Chicago case: Derrel McDavid and Milton “June” Brown. Both are charged with one count of conspiracy to receive child pornography, while McDavid also faces two counts of receiving child pornography and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Prosecutors allege Kelly and those in his inner circle paid out hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years in an effort to track down video tapes that Kelly made that allegedly show him engaging in sexual activity with underage victims.