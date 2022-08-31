After two weeks of testimony, federal prosecutors on Tuesday rested their case in the child pornography trial of disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly and two of his former employees.

Since jurors were empaneled, prosecutors have sought to prove that Kelly, 55, repeatedly engaged in — and often recorded — sexual activity with minor girls.

One of those recordings made its way to police through Jim DeRogatis, reporter and author of “Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly.” He received a copy of what appeared to be the award winning singer songwriter with an underage girl. That tape led to Kelly’s first trial, in which he was acquitted, and has followed him along with other tapes and new testimony of his alleged criminal sexual behavior.

A federal court in NY found R. Kelly guilty of sexual exploitation of a child, racketeering, bribery and sex trafficking. He’s been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In his current Chicago trial he faces more federal charges, for producing child pornography and luring minors into sex acts.

Jim DeRogatis is expected to be called to testify next week as the defense presents its case. Attorneys say he’ll be asked about how he received the videotape and his decision to turn it into police.

R. Kelly also faces charges in Minnesota for sexual contact with a teenager. So far no date has been set for that trial.