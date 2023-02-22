CHICAGO — On Thursday, six months after a federal jury in Chicago found him guilty of child pornography and enticement charges, R. Kelly will learn his sentence.

Born Robert Sylvester Kelly, the now-disgraced former R&B superstar already faces a 30-year prison term for his 2021 conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges by a federal jury in New York.

Months after that sentence was handed down, a federal jury in Chicago convicted Kelly after a four-week trial that featured testimony from several women who said Kelly sexually abused them while they were minors.

Federal prosecutors in Chicago have asked U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber to impose a 25-year sentence that would be served consecutive to his 30-year sentence — all but guaranteeing that the 56-year-old Kelly would die in federal prison.

“At the age of 56 years old, Kelly’s lack of remorse and failure to grasp the gravity of his criminal conduct against children demonstrates that he poses a serious danger to society,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed last week.

Kelly’s defense attorneys, meanwhile, have called for an 11-year prison term that would be served at the same time as his New York sentence.

Among those to testify in the Chicago trial was “Jane,” Kelly’s former goddaughter who, for the first time, said that she was the teen girl seen on the tape that was at the center of Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial in state court.

Jurors found Kelly, 56, guilty of three counts of child pornography and three counts of enticing minors for sex.

The jury, however, acquitted Kelly of seven other counts in the indictment: one child pornography count, one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, as well as four conspiracy counts that stemmed from prosecutors’ allegations that Kelly and his team conspired to rig his 2008 state trial.

Kelly’s two co-defendants, Derrell McDavid and Milton “June” Brown, were acquitted of the charges against them.