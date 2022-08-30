CHICAGO — After two weeks of testimony, federal prosecutors on Tuesday rested their case in the child pornography trial of disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly and two of his former employees.

Since jurors were empaneled, prosecutors have sought to prove that Kelly, 55, repeatedly engaged in — and often recorded — sexual activity with minor girls.

Some of the trial’s most striking moments came last week when prosecutors called their star witness — identified in court only as “Jane” — to testify. Jane — and later her mother — told jurors that she was the teen girl seen in the tape that was at the center of Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County.

Now 37, Jane testified that she and Kelly engaged in sexual activities “hundreds” of times while she was a minor, including several threesomes that Kelly recorded.

Her testimony marked the first time that Jane publicly addressed her relationship with Kelly, which, she said, lasted until 2014 when she moved out of Kelly’s former home in south suburban Olympia Fields after the singer became abusive.

After Jane and her mother testified, prosecutors played for jurors 17 video clips from three videos that allegedly showed Kelly and Jane engaging in sex acts.

Court staff took extensive measures to ensure that the video clips were seen by no one other than jurors, the various attorneys in the case and Judge Harry Leinenweber. The jurors — and their video monitors — were shielded from view by large, black curtains. Audio from the videos, however, was still played throughout the courtroom, and Leinenweber denied a request from prosecutors to clear the courtroom as the clips were played.

Other witnesses for the government told jurors how Kelly’s co-defendants — his former business manager Derrel McDavid and his former assistant Milton “June” Brown — conspired with others to track down and recover copies of tapes that allegedly showed Kelly engaging in sex acts with minors. Those witnesses said McDavid and Brown paid out thousands of dollars on Kelly’s behalf to see the tapes returned.

On Tuesday, Leinenweber opted to give jurors the day off on Wednesday before the three defense teams present their cases to the jury on Thursday. The judge also gave jurors the day off on Friday. Defense attorneys predicted their cases would be complete by the middle of next week.

So far, attorneys for Kelly and his co-defendants have pressed government witnesses on alleged inconsistencies between their trial testimony and previous sworn statements they made to law enforcement. Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s lead defense attorney, has sought to show jurors that several complaining witnesses in the case were actually of legal age to consent when they engaged in sex acts with Kelly.

A federal grand jury in Chicago indicted Kelly on 13 counts in July 2019, accusing him of producing and receiving child pornography, while also enticing minors to engage in illegal sexual activity. Earlier this year, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a federal judge in Brooklyn after he was found guilty of racketeering.

McDavid and Brown are charged with one count of conspiracy to receive child pornography. McDavid also faces two counts of receiving child pornography and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice related to Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County.

Prosecutors allege Kelly and those in his inner circle paid out hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years in an effort to track down video tapes that Kelly made that allegedly show him engaging in sexual activity with underage victims.