NEW YORK — Brooklyn prosecutors seek to garnish R. Kelly’s career earnings.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York filed motions on Thursday that asks a judge to order Sony and Universal Music Publishing Group to fork over any money they’re holding from R. Kelly’s music catalog.

The EDNY seeks to use the garnished funds to pay outstanding penalties ($140,900) and restitution to two abuse victims after the court awarded them more than half a million dollars ($379,649.90).

According to court filings, EDNY has collected about $28,000, garnishing R. Kelly’s inmate trust account.

The 56-year-old Grammy Award-winning R&B singer still owes $504,289.73, including interest, as of June 1, 2023.

Kelly is serving a total of 31 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking following his convictions in both New York and Chicago.

He was moved from a Chicago correctional center to a medium-security prison in North Carolina on April 19.