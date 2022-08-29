More than 20 years ago, music reporter Jim DeRogatis received a videotape of R. Kelly and what appeared to be an underage girl. It’s part of 17 clips jurors have seen from 3 separate videos in the award winning singer’s trial have seen as evidence in his latest court case, now entering its third week.

In his latest article for the Sun Times, DeRogatis shares the details of how he came to know about the tape and the role it plays in the current trial.

Kelly is currently faces charges that he and two employees arranged payoffs and hid evidence that would have helped prosecutors in the 2008 child pornography trial, in which he was acquitted.

Last September a New York court found him guilty of 8 counts of sex trafficking and 1 count of racketeering. He’s been sentenced to 30 years behind bars for that conviction.