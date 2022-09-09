Reporter and author Jim DeRogatis shares insight from the first week of the defense case in on going R. Kelly trial.

Former business manager Derrell McDavid said that he feels ’embarrassed’ for believing Kelly’s previous denials of sexual impropriety with underage girls.

McDavid said he learned a lot of things during the trial he was previously unaware of. He stopped short of saying he believed Kelly was guilty in the case.

McDavid, along with Kelly and another man, are charged with producing and receiving child pornography.

He also faces a charge of obstruction of justice related to Kelly’s 2008 trial in Cook County… when he was acquitted of child porn charges.

Kelly was convicted last year of racketeering and sex trafficking in a courtroom in New York. He was sentenced to 30-years in prison on those charges.