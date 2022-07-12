R&B singer R. Kelly is engaged to one of his alleged victims Joycelyn Savage, according to reports.

In a letter to the judge, obtained by TMZ, Savage states “I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé.” She also wrote, “I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

The letter does not specify when the engagement happened. Savage’s family claim they had no idea about the engagement.

TMZ reports she wrote the letter to ask the judge for a lenient sentence for Kelly.

Kelly, 55, was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a New York judge on June 29 for using his superstardom to subject young fans — some just children — to systematic sexual abuse.

A federal trial in Chicago is slated to begin next month, on Aug. 15.