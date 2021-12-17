Questions surround mailbox outside of Lincolnwood Post Office after checks stolen, cashed

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. — People who have used a mailbox outside of the Lincolnwood Post Office annex said they do not trust it after nearly 40 checks have been stolen from it this year.

Located at 3500 N. Lincoln Ave., police believe 37 checks have been stolen from the mailbox, with the majority reported in the last month.

Robin Shapiro recently sent a $10,000 check to her son, who is a graduate student at Georgetown University, but it never got there.

“That’s when we looked and saw that the payer was changed to a person that we didn’t know and someone’s address was on there, a South Side of Chicago address” Shapiro said.

Police said the general mail isn’t being taken, just checks. They are working with the U.S. Postal Inspector to figure out who is doing it.

“I’m sure it was an employee,” Shapiro said.

In response to the story, USPS did not give specifics into the case — but offered the following general mail theft tips.

Do not let incoming or outgoing mail sit and accumulate in your mailbox.

Promptly remove mail from your mailbox after delivery, especially if you’re expecting checks, credit cards, or other negotiable items.

If you do not receive a check or other valuable mail, contact the issuing party as soon as possible.

Sign up for USPS Informed Delivery to have a better idea of what mail you can expect delivered to you each day.

Monitor your financial accounts and credit profiles for any fraudulent activity, even if you are not a victim of mail theft. Early detection is so important! In that vein, consider credit freezes with the three major credit bureaus (Experian, TransUnion, Equifax).

File a report with local law enforcement, file a report with the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455, and closely monitor their financial accounts and credit profiles to get ahead of any fraudulent activity if a theft occurred.