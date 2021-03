ROBBINS, Ill. – A birthday celebration was held Tuesday for a woman known by locals as the “Queen or Robbins.”

Doretha Harper turned 100-years-old.

Harper has acted in several films, including Oprah Winfrey’s “The Women of Brewster Place.”

To celebrate Harper, a motorcade drove by her house.

Robbins’ mayor Tyrone Ward also honored Harper for living in the community for nearly 70 years.

Happy Birthday Doretha!