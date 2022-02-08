Catholic principal placed on leave, believes he’ll be fired after making masks optional

CHICAGO — Parents are protesting the reported firing of a South Side school principal after choosing not to enforce the Archdiocese’s masking policy.

Queen of Martyrs Catholic School principal Doc Mathius later told WGN News that while he hasn’t officially been fired, he is currently on paid leave and doesn’t anticipate being brought back.

Speaking to WGN News in a phone interview Tuesday, Mathius said he didn’t make his decision lightly. The administrator, who hails more than 45 years in education and previously worked at Brother Rice High School, decided to go against the mask reinforcement with the thoughts of his students at the forefront.

Doc Mathius

In an email sent out to parents Tuesday morning, Mathius announced his decision that masks would be optional. About four hours later, the principal was reportedly terminated.

Despite being relieved of his duties, parents and student in Evergreen Park, quickly rushed to Mathius’ defense and organized a rally.

“He is the best principal that Queen of Martyrs has seen in a long, long time,” protestor Ann Docherty said. “Obviously, from such a turnout on such short notice. The parents truly support him and he is a man of integrity, of leadership and intelligence.”

The Archdiocese of Chicago’s stance is that masks need to be worn in their schools, with some exceptions like when children are eating or if they’re alone in a restroom.

In a phone interview, Mathius told WGN he expected that outcome and went ahead with the decision because he felt that was the right thing for his students.

“I value my position at Queen of Martyrs,” Mathius said. “I’ve made such great friends and colleagues. The parishioners, the school families, they’re just wonderful, and it breaks my heart to be separated from them now. I thought it was worth doing.”

On Tuesday, WGN News reached out to the Archdiocese, but they declined, saying they don’t comment on personal matters.