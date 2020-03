Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chris Ferrie is an Australian physicist and mathematician who believes it is never too early to introduce children to the wild and wonderful world of science.

Ferrie is the author of the best-selling books 'Quantum Physics for Babies,' The Abc's of Space,' and 'Astrophysics for Babies.' He stopped by WGN Weekend Morning News to talk more about his books.

Ferrie will be at the DuPage Children's Museum Sunday for a meet and greet at noon. For more information visit dupagechildrens.org.