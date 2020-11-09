Pursuit in Plainfield ends in 2 crashes after shots reportedly fired at police

PLAINFIELD. Ill. — A pursuit in Plainfield ended Monday afternoon in two crashes after shots were reportedly fired at the police.

Plainfield police urged residents at around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Pasquinelli and Heritage Meadows to stay inside after shots were fired at police.

A suspect in a blue Hyundai crashed after reportedly firing the shots from an AK-47 at officers. A few hundred feet behind the scene, two police vehicles crashed into a tree.

Pasquinelli is closed between Route 59 and Heritage Meadows.

Police said there is no threat to the community after the suspect was taken into custody.

“‘I heard the tires and what sounded like a crash, looked out the window, saw the two vehicles, walked to look out the sliding glass door, saw 10-15 cops coming toward the area,” said witness Daniel Parkinson. “Opened the door, saw the other two vehicles crashed. At that point, I couldn’t figure exactly what was going on. I saw officers with their guns drawn.”

There is no word on the extent of any injuries at this time. We will update this story once more information becomes available.