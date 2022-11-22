WILL COUNTY, Ill. — The public’s help has been requested after a 55-year-old man went missing last week on a bicycle.

Luis Padilla was last seen leaving his residence, located in the 7700 block of West North Avenue in Frankfort Square, on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14. Surveillance video from a resident showed Padilla headed northbound on Frankfort Square Road at around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the searched bike paths, waterways, forest preserves, on Nov. 15 and 16 with negative results.

Padilla was last seen on a blue bicycle wearing a grey short-sleeved shirt and black pants.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is requesting residents in the area of Frankfort Square and Frankfort to check their cameras between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Nov. 14.

Anyone with footage is asked to email Detective Topolewski at ktopolewski@willcosheriff.org.