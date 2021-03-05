Public warned to avoid Northwest Indiana lake where waterfowl died

HAMMOND, Ind. — State environmental officials are warning the public to avoid a Northwest Indiana lake while authorities investigate the deaths of dozens of ducks and other waterfowl in the area.

The Indiana Department of Environmental asked the public Thursday to stay away from Wolf Lake in Hammond until the investigation is concluded and the birds’ cause of death is determined.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that multiple agencies began investigating after dead geese and ducks were discovered around the lake’s northern portion.

IDEM says dead fish have also been reported at Wolf Lake. A federal laboratory is performing tests to determine how the birds died.