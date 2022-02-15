Proviso teachers union picket ahead of potential strike

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — There could be a teacher strike coming in Proviso Township High Schools District 209.

The Proviso Teacher’s Union is picketing before Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

Much community support surrounds teachers in the district, who say while they don’t want to strike, their feelings are they might not have a choice.

District 209 teachers have been without a contract since June 2021. The union says the most significant unresolved issues are teacher pay, teacher retirement and smaller class sizes.

Union members would like to meet with superintendent James L. Henderson to discuss the outstanding issues but say they can’t get him to the table.

Teachers said they even offered to bargain during the Super Bowl.

Among the union’s concerns, teachers claim the district has prioritized paying administrators overpaying teachers who are actually in the classrooms.

They say they are the lowest paid in the area.

On the other hand, administrator salaries have gone up 46% since 2019. Teachers say they fear financial mismanagement by district leadership is leading to major teacher turnover and that kids who live In this district – primarily Hispanic and Black students – deserve better.

PTU president Maggie Riley told WGN News she wants the district superintendent to take the potential strike seriously.

“We don’t want to strike but we need to meet to come to an agreement for that not to happen,” Riley said.

The district said they are committed to the negotiation process in a statement. According to district officials, a strike would be the worst outcome for families, students and teachers.

The next negotiation date is set for Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The district board meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m.