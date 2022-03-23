MAYWOOD, Ill. — A teacher’s strike that spanned weeks in Proviso Township District 209 will soon conclude following news that both sides have settled on contract terms.

The district and the teacher’s union announced a new three-year contract Wednesday, which runs through 2024.

As a result, students will return to class Monday, March 28.

Union members are expected to finalize the agreement in the coming weeks.

Proviso Math and Science Academy, Proviso East High School and Proviso West High School were closed amid contract talks over teacher pay, retirement, and classes sizes.

Specific contract terms were not immediately made available.