Proviso District 209 students stage walkout in support of teachers, staff

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Students at Proviso District 209 high schools walked out of classrooms for a short while Wednesday to show support for teachers and staff who have been working without a contract since June of last year.

The show of solidarity comes as the threat of district strike lingers.

Students described the morning as madness, telling WGN News that hundreds walked out of school right before third period.

Video shared with WGN News shows students marching through the hallways and walking right outside — even blocking off part of First Avenue in Maywood.

Students walked out of all district 209 high schools — Proviso East, Proviso West, and Proviso Math and Science Academy.

“They deserve more. Especially the teachers. They do the most work,” Proviso East student Jakobi Toomoer said. “Since they do the most work, they should get paid more. It doesn’t make sense to me. So I was outside protesting like every.”

District 209 teachers and administrators say they are still miles apart on the number of school periods, salary increases and classroom sizes.

As a result, teachers could strike as soon as Friday. Some students say they’ll stand on the picket lines alongside them.