Proviso District 209 classes canceled Tuesday, Wednesday over teacher strike

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Proviso Township District 209 classes are canceled Tuesday and Wednesday due to the ongoing teacher’s strike.

Negotiations between the Proviso District 209 and the Proviso Teachers Union broke down once again, thus causing school officials to cancel classes on March 8 and March 9.

Amid Monday’s session, the union requested a 13% pay increase over a three-year contract (4% in the first year, 4.25% in the second year, 4.5% in the third year).

The district proposed a 9% pay raise over three years, a difference of more than $1.34 million.

Officials say school closures will not affect athletics, as they will continue as scheduled.

Both the district and union will meet once more on Wednesday.

The strike impacts more than 4,000 students across three district schools.