MAYWOOD, Ill. — Classes have been canceled for Monday, March 14 in Proviso District 209 after talks between the union and schools produced no agreement.

Proviso Math and Science Academy, Proviso East High School and Proviso West High School will be closed as talks over teach pay, retirement, and classes sizes persist.

Both sides last met Friday.

District officials said an update would be provided on Monday.