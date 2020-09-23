Protestors rally on South Side to demand justice for Breonna Taylor

CHICAGO — A group lead by St. Sabina’s the Rev. Micheal Pfleger gathered on the city’s South Side Wednesday evening to demand justice after a Kentucky grand jury indicted a former police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death.

The group planned to shut down the intersection of 79th Street and Racine Avenue.

The group had a list of demands including the following:

Change federal and state laws that they feel over protects police. Hold law enforcement and systems accountable that are embedded with what they feel is systemic racism. They want someone to be held accountable for what they believe is the murder of Taylor

Organizers said what happened Wednesday was a disgrace.

“It reminds us, No. 1: The broken justice system we have in this country why no one respects it. Why no one believes it. Why nobody trusts it,” Pfleger said, “Message also sent down today is black and brown lives don’t matter in this county. That you have no rights even in your own home.”

Organizers used red blood-like paint to spell out Taylor’s name in the street.