Protesters set fire to police precinct in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — After the fire at Minneapolis’ third precinct, the National Guard announced it’s deploying more than five- hundred soldiers to the city and to Saint Paul. The mayor made the decision to sacrifice the police station and ordered officers to abandon it.

Rioters broke into the building just after ten last night. This happened after police on the rooftop attempted to disperse a crowd using flash bang shots and tear gas. Protestors stormed in and set fires.. As a helicopter rescued officers on the roof. A pawn shop was also on fire. On the third night of chaos, demonstrations spread to Saint Paul where more fires were set, stores were looted,

And officers fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protestors. All of this in response to George Floyd’s death. Police arrested Floyd for suspected forgery at a grocery store. Cellphone video shows Floyd lying in a street with an officer’s knee on his neck for several minutes.

You hear him pleading for help and saying he can’t breathe.

Mayors and police chiefs are expressing outrage, including Mayor Lightfoot. Lightfoot likened Floyd’s death to the Laquan McDonald shooting, which she says, inspired her to run for mayor. She says this has brought back the trauma of the McDonald’s death.

Chicago police superintendent David Brown calls the Floyd incident reprehensible.. That it tarnishes the badge nationwide.

He says he addressed it with his commanders and ordered the department to undergo additional training..