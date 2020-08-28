Protesters rally on 65th anniversary of Emmett Till’s murder

CHICAGO — Friday marked the 65th anniversary of the murder of Emmett Till, and to mark the anniversary, protesters for racial justice gathered on the South Side with a powerful message.

A group of white men brutally tortured and killed Till in 1955, a 14-year-old Black teen from Chicago after the boy was accused of whistling at a white woman. The killing shocked the country and stoked the civil rights movement.

No one was punished for the boy’s murder. Today, many still feel like America is murdering Black people and getting away with it.

A group gathered at 76th and the Dan Ryan Friday afternoon, including the Rev. Michael Pfleger and members of Saint Sabina Church.

Some say the race war continues because people keep harping on it instead of moving forward. However, Pfleger sees things differently .

“The flames of racism are being flamed by white supremacists,” he said. “By police chiefs and officers that are shooting and killing black people. That’s where the flames of racism are. We are trying to say we got to end this fire of racism.”

Pfleger said the time is more important than ever to raise your voice and speak out against racism.

The family of Till is still trying to seek justice.