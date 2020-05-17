Protesters flock to Illinois Statehouse, Thompson Center to voice displeasure with stay-at-home order

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Protesters gathered at the Statehouse and Thompson Center Saturday to call on the governor to reopen Illinois.

Secretary of State police estimated the crowd in Springfield to be around 800. At around noon, people started showing up to voice their displeasure with the governor’s stay-at-home order.

“We’re taking our state back guys. No more of this nonsense,” a protester said.

As lawmakers head back to Springfield next week, pressure has been building on Gov. Pritzker to get the state back to work.

“We need to give our employees the opportunity to choose whether or not they want to come back and work or not,” a protester said.

The governor has faced lawsuits and criticism from some suburban and downstate leaders who say his Restore Illinois plan is not moving quickly enough.

In defiance, non-essential businesses in Madison County have already reopened. Some sheriffs say they won’t enforce the stay-at-home order and there are churches planning to hold larger gatherings tomorrow for Sunday service.

Pritzker says the data shows his plan is working. This week, he highlighted improvements in the positivity rate, saying all regions of the state appear poised to move to the next phase of his plan by the end of the month.