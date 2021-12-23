Prosecutors want 1-year sentence for former Ald. Ricardo Munoz

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a former Chicago alderman who pleaded guilty to spending cash from a political fund he controlled on personal expenses.

A court memo filed Wednesday shows that U.S. attorneys want 57-year-old Ricardo Munoz to be sentenced to one year and a day in prison. The former six-term 22nd Ward alderman is expected to be sentenced Jan. 5.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Munoz pleaded guilty in September to stealing nearly $38,000 from the Progressive Reform Caucus.

He used the money for personal expenses, including a family member’s college tuition, jewelry, clothing and vacations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News