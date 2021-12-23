Prosecutors want 1-year sentence for former Ald. Ricardo Munoz

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a former Chicago alderman who pleaded guilty to spending cash from a political fund he controlled on personal expenses.

A court memo filed Wednesday shows that U.S. attorneys want 57-year-old Ricardo Munoz to be sentenced to one year and a day in prison. The former six-term 22nd Ward alderman is expected to be sentenced Jan. 5.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Munoz pleaded guilty in September to stealing nearly $38,000 from the Progressive Reform Caucus.

He used the money for personal expenses, including a family member’s college tuition, jewelry, clothing and vacations.