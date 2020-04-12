Prosecutors: Man killed by Red Line train was pushed between cars; suspect held without bond

CHICAGO — A judge ordered an 18-year-old suspect held without bond Sunday as he faces murder charges in the death of a former Marine at a downtown Red Line station last week.

Attorneys with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office allege 18-year-old Ryan Munn and another unnamed suspect pushed 29-year-old former Marine Mamadou Balde towards a Red Line train as it departed the Jackson station Tuesday, saying Balde was killed after falling in-between the cars.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras at the station, and prosecutors detailed their case in court documents released Sunday.

In them, attorneys say Balde appeared to be intoxicated as he approached people at the Jackson Red Line station Tuesday evening. Eventually, he walked up to Munn and the other suspect as they were hanging out at the station, engaging them in a brief conversation before walking away.

A southbound train eventually pulled in front of Munn and the other suspect around 5 p.m. Tuesday, and after the doors opened and closed, prosecutors say Balde returned to stand in front of the two suspects.

Balde appeared to “jokingly putting up his dukes to fight,” according to prosecutors, as he was smiling while putting his fists up to his chin before dropping them.

The unnamed suspect began punching Balde and pushing him backwards, and prosecutors say Munn joined in to help his friend. The train began moving as the two punched and pushed Balde, he fell back in-between two train cars.

Balde was dragged along the platform until he slammed his head and torso into a metal partition and fell down to the tracks. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, he died of blunt force injuries.

Prosecutors say Munn and the other individual fled the scene, but were later identified by officers at the station who recognized them.

Munn later signed a statement acknowledging his role in the incident, but said “he was only trying to hurt [Balde] and push him onto the ground, but [Balde] fell into the train instead.”

Munn is being held with no bond, and is due back in court on April 17.

