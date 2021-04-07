Prosecutors: Former student accused of arson at Naperville martial arts studio

WHEATON, Ill. – A Bolingbrook man is accused of setting fire to a Naperville-area martial arts studio he once attended, according to authorities.

Andrew Wagner

Andrew Wagner, 28, is charged with felony arson. He is also charged with criminal damage to a property after allegedly throwing a brick several times at the passenger window of a parked vehicle owned by a former classmate, prosecutors said.

On March 26, around 9:45 p.m., Naperville police officers responded to an alarm activation call at the United Martial Arts studio located at 1260 Chicago Avenue. Naperville fire crews were already at the scene battling the blaze and smoke.

The business was deemed uninhabitable as a result of the fire. An investigation revealed Wagner, a former student of the studio, allegedly started the fire.

On April 6, Wagner voluntarily went to the Naperville Police Department to be interviewed and was later taken into police custody.

He is due in court May 5.