Proposed bill would require police to get warrant before accessing data on smart devices

CHICAGO — A proposed bill would require police to get a warrant before accessing private data on smart devices in people’s homes.

It would be the first legislation of its kind in the nation.

The bill was first introduced on Feb. 14, but the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) held a news conference Monday morning.

Lawmakers said they are trying to make sure the law keeps up with technology.

“It’s just like you wouldn’t open your door for law enforcement and allow them unfettered access to everything in your home any other time. This is the electronic version of exactly that,” said Rep. Ann Williams of the 11th District.

The Protecting Household Privacy Act — sponsored by Williams and State Sen. Cristina Castro — would require police to get a warrant before they can access private data on smart devices in homes.

The bill would also require device manufacturers to explicitly disclose on their website who they are giving customer’s data to.

Privacy advocates said it has been done in the past with laws aimed at cell phone location pings and drone privacy laws.

“Technology is great. Just because you buy into tech doesn’t mean you give your rights away — your civil liberties away. Companies should also respect those civil liberties and rights and make you informed about what they are planning to use your information for,” said Castro.