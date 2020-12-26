Project sWish Chicago pivots from basketball to yoga to assist inner-city teens with mental health

CHICAGO – At Project sWish headquarters, three blocks west of Guaranteed Rate Field, a small group of teenagers hit the hardwood.

But instead of playing hoops, they are practicing yoga.

“I ain’t never did nothing like that before,” explained Markel Davis, sophomore Dunbar High School. “It was a different type of feeling being calm.”

With gyms closed during the pandemic, the not-for-profit foundation has had to pivot away from basketball, but its core mission remains the same.

“We know that the inner city of Chicago, especially the kids that are growing up in the communities that we all grew up in, that I grew up in – we have mental health issues,” noted McKinley Nelson, the founder of Project sWish Chicago. “We have some PTSD. We have some trauma. We go through depression. We go through anxiety. In a way, COVID gave us an opportunity to take a deeper dive into what’s going on in our minds rather than physically letting that pain go.”

The 23-year-old Whitney Young grad founded Project sWish Chicago in the summer of 2018, using basketball for the betterment of other young adults like him.

Nelson held weekly leagues and pick-up games from 5 to 9 pm, providing thousands of inner-city youths a safe and supportive environment during peak hours of violent crime outside the gyms.

For Simeon sophomore Ciara Griffin, that meant a place to play when she needed it most.

“Honestly, being at Project sWish and hooping Thursdays and Fridays was an escape from reality,” remarked Griffin. “When you’re in the gym, you don’t think about what’s going on in the outside world. You don’t think about all the people that’s dying around you.”

Ciara lost her brother and sister to gun violence. Her father was incarcerated most of her life. McKinley and other foundation leaders became father figures.

“McKinley – he’s a great mentor,” Griffin added. “I talk to him sometimes about what’s going on. He helps a lot because he knows what’s going on. It’s not like I’m talking to counselor or a therapist. He actually knows what’s going on.”

That common bond creates an openness for dialogue and understanding between McKinley’s team and the young men and women they serve.

“We share the same pain, so in a way I feel like us leading – it’s a near-peer leading. It’s more relatable. People are more inclined to get help from us if we look like them. We’re telling them ‘we’re in your same age bracket. We speak the same language as you. We come from the same neighborhood and this is how it’s helped me.’”

Even though the basketball games are sidelined, Project sWish continues to reach those who need hope in hard times.

“This program is good because don’t nobody understand being black in Chicago coming up in our neighborhoods,” noted Davis. “For what McKinley is doing for us black kids who don’t got an outlet to speak our minds or don’t know how to get feelings off our chests or outside our body – this is a good platform to do it with people that understand us.”