CHICAGO — Portions of DuSable Lake Shore Drive were brought to a halt on Saturday afternoon as thousands of pro-Palestinian protestors rallied outside of the North Side home of U.S. Senator Dick Durbin.

Traffic has since begun moving, but up until about 4:30 p.m., drivers headed southbound were stuck in standstill traffic, as protestors gathered to demand that Senator Durbin, and other elected officials, call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

As the number of people killed by Israeli forces in Gaza continues to climb, protestors thousands of miles away in Chicago aren’t backing down.

“It’s important to be out here because there is a genocide going on in Palestine, and our tax dollars are funding that genocide. So if you’re not out here, then there is blood on the hands of all of us,” said Jena Kanan, who joined Saturday’s protest.

The group is hoping to get the attention of Senator Durbin, who organizers say has a residence along Lakeshore Drive.

“We did choose this location because it is right outside of Senator Dick Durbin’s residence. Last time Dick Durbin came and spoke to us, but we’re here today to demand an unconditional ceasefire,” Kanan said.

During Saturday afternoon’s rally, at least one protestor was arrested and numerous drivers along Dusable Lakeshore Drive were caught in a standstill.

“I have been stuck in traffic for about two hours now and they told me they are not going to be moving until somebody is out of custody from Chicago police,” a driver stuck in the subsequent traffic jam said.

Organizers say this is the 17th mobilization of Palestinian supporters in Chicago since the war between Israel and Hamas escalated, following the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7th. Since then, more than 22,000 people in Gaza have been killed.

“There will be no peace for us here if Gaza doesn’t get justice and if Palestine doesn’t get justice,” Kanan said.

WGN-TV has reached out to Senator Durbin’s office for comment but has not yet heard back.