Pritzker tours Pullman Community Center to highlight small business grants

CHICAGO —Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to tour the Pullman Community Center in Chicago Wednesday in an effort to show the impact of Illinois business grants initiative.

 An additional $220 million to the Business Interruption Grant (BIG) program was announced last week.  It is a pool of state funds for businesses struggling in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information about additional funding for struggling businesses is now available on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website.

