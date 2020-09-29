Pritzker to self-isolate for 14 days after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

A member of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office released a statement Tuesday and said the staff member was tested last week during the office’s weekly tested and was negative.

Gov. JB Pritzker will self-isolate for 14 days after staffer tests positive for COVID-19.



“Both the governor and the staffer were wearing masks during the entirety of their interactions,” news release says. pic.twitter.com/o3y5iSIA5U — Jenna Barnes (@Jenna_Barnes) September 29, 2020

The staff member then began experiencing symptoms and tested Monday. That test was positive.

“The staffer attended events with the governor on Wednesday in Chicago, Thursday in Marion and Sunday in Marseilles. Both the governor and the staffer were wearing masks during the entirety of their interactions,” according to the statement.

Pritzker and “all other close contacts” will self-isolate for 14 days.

“In addition, all staff who currently report to the office are being tested and must test negative before reporting back to the office. Yesterday, all samples that were ran to test for COVID-19 came back negative,” the statement said.

The staffer has been interviewed and a contact tracing effort is underway, the statement said.

This is the second time a member of Pritzker’s staff has tested positive. In May, a senior staff member tested positive for the virus. The staff member was asymptomatic.