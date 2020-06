WINCHESTER, Tenn. — The family of a 24-year-old is grieving after their loved one drowned last week, and they say officers didn't do enough to help.

The family of J.J. Baldwin, who was originally from Warrenville, said he had just moved down to Tennessee two months ago to start a new life. He had had some trouble with the law, and didn't have a driver’s license, which is why his uncle said he was scared and fled from police four days ago. Body cam footage captured what happened.

Early Thursday morning in Winchester, Tennessee, about an hour west of Chattanooga police approached he banks of the Boiling Fork Creek.

Officers said Baldwin was driving erratically. They tried to pull him over, but a police report shows he fled on foot, and then police said he fell in the water, swimming away from shore.