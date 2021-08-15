Pritzker signs legislation honoring Illinois service members, veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker signed several bills Sunday that honor military members in Illinois, past and present.

The package of seven bills was signed at Illinois Military Academy and marked several changes in the state.

Among them is a bill changing the status to honorably discharged for any veteran dishonorably discharged from the military because of their sexual orientation.

Additionally, families of national guard members who die while on active duty will be presented with a state flag. Pritzker also signed legislation that designates the first Saturday in May as “Veterans Gardening Day,” commemorating past service members.

“Our military men and women, our veterans, and their families deserve our full support,” Pritzker said. “I am proud to improve our service to our active military members, veterans, and their families by signing seven bills that address overlooked challenges they face during and after their service. Because one truth will always persist: it is our responsibility to serve our heroes as they have served us. Today, we have taken seven more steps to live up to their legacy.”