Pritzker signs bills improving access to feminine hygiene products

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker signed new legislation on Thursday, requiring public colleges and universities to provide free feminine hygiene products on campus.

Supporters of the legislation say the bill removes financial barriers for low-income women who are enrolled in higher education across Illinois.

Pritzker said the three-part legislation builds on steps to protect women’s access to healthcare and shows how the state is making women’s health a priority.

“We’re reducing the burden of period poverty and making those very difficult personal choices a little bit rarer in Illinois. Because there’s nothing to be ashamed of in addressing health equity for a mother, a daughter or a sister,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Once again, Illinois is demonstrating what it means to stand up for women’s health by protecting their dignity.”

The college and universities will determine how much funding will be needed to meet this requirement.