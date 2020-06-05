Pritzker, lawmakers, community leaders hold Day of Action on West Side

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker joined a group of black elected officials for a “Day of Action” event on Chicago’s West Side Thursday.

They vowed to turn words into action and bring more investment to communities that need it.

The group gathered near Madison and Cicero around 3 p.m.

Pritzker said some federal dollars allocated for COVID-19 relief will be sent to communities in need, but more needs to be done.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx was among the speakers and said this moment must be used to confront systemic racism.

Lt Governor Juliana Stratton said this was the first of several day of action events planned over the next few days to continue important conversations and create an agenda for substantive change.

“This is generations of people not being able to breathe,” she said. “It’s time for us to breathe.”