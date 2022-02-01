Pritzker issues disaster proclamation, activates National Guard ahead of winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation ahead of the winter storm set to blow into Illinois Tuesday night.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in in effect for central and southern Cook County, DuPage County, Kendall, Grundy, LaSalle, Will, Kankakee and Northwest Indiana beginning 8 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Pritzker has activated the Illinois National Guard and state agencies to deal with the snow and ice forecasted for the area.

The governor’s officer said more than 1,800 IDOT trucks and equipment and state police patrols to help stranded motorists.

IEMA’s State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield will be activated to coordinate the state’s response to the storm.