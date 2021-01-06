Pritzker: Illinois will lower age limit to 65 for next round of vaccinations, relax some restrictions on January 15

WATCH LIVE ABOVE: Governor JB Pritzker and health officials give an update on COVID-19, vaccination efforts in Illinois

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker said Illinois will break with federal guidance and lower the minimum age for the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations to 65, while the state will also begin lifting some restrictions for regions that meet state criteria starting on January 15.

Pritzker said Illinois is breaking with guidance from the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and lowering the minimum age for people to receive a dose in the next phase of vaccinations to 65 years of age.

According to Pritzker, the state is breaking with ACIP’s recommendations for people 75 and older to be included in the group out of concerns about equity and the virus’ impact on communities of color.

Frontline workers are also included in this “1B” group, which Pritzker said totals 3.2 million people.

Pritzker also said stricter “Tier 3” mitigation measures which have remained in place for weeks would begin to be relaxed for regions that qualify starting on January 15.

The governor said they have remained in place after experts advised holiday gatherings could case a spike seen in some states.

After January 15, Pritzker said regions that have met the state’s criteria for moving to less-restrictive “Tier 2” can begin to do so.

Pritzker said the date is set one “incubation period” from New Year’s Day, as its generally assumed new cases would surface two weeks after initial exposure.

“My prayer for the new year is everyone stays healthy and all of our regions move in the right direction,” Pritzker said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Earlier Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot continued her criticism of the pace of the vaccine rollout. The mayor tweeted the City received 63,375 doses two weeks ago, 37,650 doses last week and 32,575 doses this week.

“Healthcare workers have stepped up for us; Feds must step up for them and deliver on their promises,” Lightfoot tweeted. “The vaccine is giving people hope for the first time in a long time. We have to deliver and not shatter that hope.”